Victoria Beckham confesses what REALLY happened when Geri Halliwell left the Spice Girls

Victoria Beckham has revealed what really happened on the day that Geri Halliwell left the Spice Girls.

In 1998, fans of the beloved girlband were left devastated when Geri – otherwise known as Ginger Spice – suddenly left the group.

Almost 30 years later, Geri’s bandmate Victoria has now opened up about that life-changing moment.

During an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 50-year-old was asked to spill further details about what really happened the day Geri exited the band.

“She just left. I was on the phone to Geri this morning about something completely different and we even laughed about it,” Victoria exclaimed.

“She just left and we had no idea until she just didn’t turn up. We can laugh about it now but at the time we were like, ‘OK,’” she added.

Geri later went on to rejoin the band in 2019, when she took to the stage with her bandmates – Mel B, Mel C and Emma Bunton – to embark on a new tour. However, Victoria chose not to join her fellow Spice Girls.

Addressing the crowd at London’s Wembley Stadium at the time, Geri explained: “I’m sorry. I’m sorry I left. I was just being a brat. I want to say it’s just so good to be back with the girls that I love.”

Elsewhere in her interview, Victoria opened up about the moment that she decided to leave the Spice Girls herself in 2000, shortly after welcoming her eldest child Brooklyn.

“I met David when I was 22, I was pregnant when I was 24. I went on tour when I was pregnant. I remember being in Miami in August, it is hot,” she recalled.

“I was in a PVC catsuit, I was pregnant, it was an amphitheatre. I had a bucket on the side of the stage and I had to keep running off stage, I had terrible morning sickness. I was so sick with Brooklyn,” the fashion designer detailed.

“I remember saying to the tour manager, ‘I can’t do it anymore,’ and he said, ‘You’ve gotta do it, there’s only 103 more shows to go.’ After those shows finished, I had Brooklyn,” Victoria added.