Two Bee Gees drummers Colin Petersen and Dennis Byron die just days apart

Two Bee Gees drummers, Colin Petersen and Dennis Byron, have been reported to have died just four days apart.

According to Blue Weaver, who performed with the drummer in the band Amen Corner, Dennis Byron, the Bee Gees drummer in the 1970s, passed away on Thursday, November 14.

On Facebook, Welsh musician Weaver posted an announcement of Byron’s passing: “Dennis has died away. This was such a shock.”

Some very sad news today for Bee Gees fans. The beloved drummer Dennis Bryon has passed away suddenly. Much love and condolences to his wife and family. He will forever be a part of the Bee Gees. 💗#DennisBryon #BeeGees pic.twitter.com/XiSv0PzpI7 — Shelley (@SRossWall) November 14, 2024

“Dennis has been my friend, since we were in our first band together age 15. His great drumming will always Stay Alive.”

According to his agents, Bee Gees original drummer Colin Petersen also passed away on Monday, November 18, at the age of 78.

In the 1960s, Colin Petersen played on popular songs, including I Started A Joke, To Love Somebody, and I Just Gotta Get A Message To You with brothers Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb.

The world has lost two iconic drummers in one week. Dennis Bryon drummer for the 70s Bee Gees and Colin Peterson, official member and drummer of the 60s Bee Gees. R.I.P. gentleman. Hope Robin and Maurice were there to greet you. pic.twitter.com/LdyNnc5TjZ — Leslie (@LTramposch) November 18, 2024

Before departing the Bee Gees, he contributed to four of their albums, including a number of tracks on the Cucumber Castle album from 1970.

According to his spokeswoman Sue Camilleri, Petersen has performed with the Best Of The Bee Gees tribute concert for the past five years.

Best of the Bee Gees production manager Gary Walker said Colin had just played a show on Saturday and he was “happy and his usual cheeky self.”

“It was very sudden,” he told the PA news agency, confirming that Colin Petersen had died in his sleep early Monday morning.

Meanwhile, manager Greg Shaw gave a statement to PA: “I’ve known Colin for 34 years and was thrilled when he agreed to bring his career full circle by joining the Best Of The Bee Gees.”

“His endearing nature and unabashed storytelling added unique perspectives to the shows and he was loved on and off stage.”

“It was an honour to have called him my friend.”

Sad week for #BeeGees fans and, of course, Sir #BarryGibb. Colin Petersen, the group’s drummer in the classic ’60s period, has died at age 78. This comes days after the passing of ’70s drummer Dennis Bryon. But the music stays alive and the beat goes on … pic.twitter.com/kIrblmkld5 — Pat Thomas (@patthomassparks) November 19, 2024

Friend and colleague Evan Webster said in a statement to PA: “Our lives were enriched the moment Colin joined our troupe.”

“We shared years of laughs and music travelling around the country.”

“He was such a fine gentleman and lived among us with grace and honour. He will be remembered forever.”