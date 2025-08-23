Tom Grennan announces secret arrival of first child

Singer Tom Grennan has welcomed his first child with his wife Danniella Carraturo.

The couple, who married last summer, managed to keep the Pilates instructor’s pregnancy and the arrival of their bundle of joy a secret, with baby Dottie coming into the world some months ago.

Taking to Instagram this week to announce his latest album had reached number one, the Little Bit of Love Artist also revealed the birth of his daughter.

Tom shared a photo of their baby daughter cheekily biting his number one trophy, and wrote: “From the kid who never thought he’d make it, to three consecutive number one albums, joining an esteemed club to do so with the likes of The Beatles & Oasis 👊— words will never be enough for the gratitude I feel.

“To now be stepping into fatherhood at the same time is the greatest gift I could ever imagine. Music gave me purpose, but being a dad gives me everything. Here’s to the past that built me, the present that grounds me, and the future I can’t wait for!

“Thanks to all the fans for once again making my dreams a reality, I really couldn’t do it without you all. It’s going to be amazing to see so many of you on the upcoming tour in September.

“Honestly I’m so excited for what’s to come, we are just getting started,” he added.

A source added to The Sun: “Tom and Danniella welcomed Dottie earlier this year and they’re absolutely besotted with her. It’s been massive becoming parents but they’ve taken to it like ducks to water and are so happy.

“To become a dad to Dottie was the best thing to happen to Tom. And now he’s got his third No1 album, it’s like the cherry on the cake for him.”

Tom and Danniella got engaged in 2022, and tied the knot in Majorca last May.

Everywhere I Went, Led Me to Where I Didn’t Want to Be is the fourth album from the English singer-songwriter.

He will be touring the UK and Ireland next month and is due to perform in the 3Arena in Dublin on September 16th.

Tickets are still available to purchase through Ticketmaster.