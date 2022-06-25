Ad
TikTok set to release first album of viral hits

TikTok is set to release its first album of viral hits on CD and vinyl this summer.

The social media platform is collaborating with Warner Classics to release the 18-hit collection, which will also be available on streaming platforms.

All of the tracks on the upcoming album have been orchestrally re-worked by Germany’s Babelsberg Film Orchestra.

Thirty-second clips of the 18 new versions were available for use on TikTok from Friday.

They include viral sounds such as ‘M to the B’, ‘#WIPEITDOWN’, and ‘Levitating’.

Doja Cat’s tune ‘Say So’ that rocketed her to fame on the social media platform will also feature on the album, alongside viral sensation ‘Jerusalema’.

@bellapoarch To the 🐝 🐝 🐝 #fyp ♬ M to the B – Millie B

Six full-length singles from the album will be released across streaming platforms on 8 July.

The full album ‘TikTok Classics: Memes and Viral Hits’ will hit streaming platforms and retailers in August.

