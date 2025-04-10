Ad
This is why everyone is demanding refunds for Sean Paul’s Dublin gig

Sean Paul | Ticketmaster
Following a gig at Dublin’s 3Arena, fans are demanding refunds for Sean Paul’s concert.

Sean Paul and Ashanti made their debut in Dublin, at 3Arena on 8 April 2025 to kick off their Bring It Tour of 13 cities across the UK and Ireland.

However, fans were left disappointed after the musician left them waiting until 10:30pm, when he was due to be on stage for 9pm.

 

Further, the musician only played for 45 minutes, ending the show at 11:15pm.

Fans took to X to express their frustration, demanding refunds from Ticketmaster.

 

One wrote: “sean paul was by far the worst concert i’ve ever been to, like €90 i’ll never get back.”

Another wrote: “how does one request a refund after the shambles of a concert featuring Ashanti and Sean Paul tonight?”

A third wrote: “Sean Paul and Ashanti in Dublin was the biggest shitfest I’ve ever seen ! Absolute joke of a concert ! Anyone with tickets for future gigs, good luck !!”

Another wrote: “Would anticipate a refund for last night’s diabolical Ashanti & Sean Paul concert. Between the acts arriving late & leaving early, the disruptive and poorly conducted security, the standing area wasn’t safe at all!”

