The Weeknd ‘crushed and heartbroken’ after being forced to postpone opening tour date

The Weeknd has revealed he’s “crushed and heartbroken” after being forced to postpone the opening night of his stadium tour.

The singer’s Toronto gig was postponed due to a nationwide outage of one of Canada’s biggest phone networks, which caused problems for venue operations.

The 32-year-old, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, released a statement to his 40.2 million Instagram followers.

“I’m crushed & heartbroken,” he wrote. “Been at the venue all day but it’s out of our hands because of the Rogers outage.”

“Operations and safety are compromised and I tried my absolute best. This one hurts most, and we will make this show happen, but unfortunately not tonight.”

“I know how long you’ve been waiting and how hard a lot of you worked to make it to the show and experience this special moment with me,” the singer continued.

“I can’t wait to see you all. 💔”

The Rogers Centre stadium, home to the Toronto Blue Jays baseball team, apologised to customers and promised that a new date would be organised.

“We regret to announce that The Weeknd tour stop at Rogers Centre has been postponed due to service outages impacting venue operations,” their statement read.

“A new show date will be shared ASAP and tickets will be honoured. We understand how disappointing this is and apologise for the inconvenience.”

A statement from tour promoter Live Nation read, “The Weeknd was onsite and ready to play but due to the nationwide Rogers network outage the show planned for this evening at Rogers Centre will be postponed as the venue’s operations & infrastructure are not possible until full service is back.”

