The Weeknd announces major Irish gig

It’s official: The Weeknd is coming to Ireland.

The award-winning artist is bringing his After Hours Til Dawn Tour to Dublin’s Marley Park on June 28th, 2023.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, December 2nd at 12pm noon at Ticketmaster.ie

The next leg of the tour will kick off Saturday, June 10th in Manchester, UK at Etihad Stadium, with stops across Europe and Latin America in Stockholm, Amsterdam, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, and more.

The tour will wrap up in Santiago, Chile on Sunday, October 15th at Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida.

Additional 2023 dates will be announced soon.