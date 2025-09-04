The Weeknd announces major Irish gig

The Weeknd has announced a major Irish gig, after previously playing in Marley Park in 2023.

The award-winning artist will bring his After Hours Til Dawn Tour to Dublin’s Croke Park on August 22nd, 2026.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, September 12th, at 12 pm on Ticketmaster ie.

The new dates are an extension of previous tour dates, with the singer having played Dublin’s Marley Park on June 28th, 2023.

The latest dates include shows in Paris, Amsterdam, Nice, Milan, Frankfurt and Stockholm.

The After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour honours The Weeknd’s critically acclaimed album trilogy—After Hours (2020), Dawn FM (2022), and Hurry Up Tomorrow (2025)—and features classics from his chart-topping discography.

Playboi Carti will be joining the Canadian superstar as a special guest.

Since its initial start in 2022, the After Hours Til Dawn Tour has grown to become the largest R&B tour in history.

Over the past three years, the tour has performed at stadiums in North America, Europe, the UK, South America, and Australia, among other places.