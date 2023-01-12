The nominees for the 2023 BRIT Awards have been announced.

The awards ceremony will take place at the O2 Arena in London on February 11, with Mo Gilligan returning as host.

The nominees were announced on Thursday by Radio 1 presenters Vick Hope and Jack Saunders through an exclusive live stream on social media.

They also confirmed Sam Smith and Kim Petras as performers, as well as Wet Leg.

The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on ITV, and will be streamed on the BRIT’s YouTube channel.

Check out the full list of nominees below:

British Album Of The Year

The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign Language

Fred Again.. – Actual Life 3

Harry Styles – Harry’s House

Stormzy – This Is What I Mean

Wet Leg – Wet Leg

British Song Of The Year

Aitch and Ashanti – Baby

Cat Burns – Go

Dave – Starlight

Ed Sheeran and Elton John – Merry Christmas

Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – BOTA (Baddest Of Them All)

George Ezra – Green Green Grass

Harry Styles – As It Was

Lewis Capaldi – Forget Me

LF System – Afraid To Feel

Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy

British Artist Of The Year

Central Cee

Fred Again..

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Stormy

British Group of The Year

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Bad Boy Chiller Crew

Nova Twins

Wet Leg

Best New Artist

Kojey Radical

Mimi Webb

Rina Sawayama

Sam Ryder

Wet Leg

International Artist Of The Year

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Kendrick Lamar

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

International Group Of The Year

Blackpink

Drake & 21 Savage

First Aid Kit

Fontaines D.C.

Gabriels

International Song Of The Year

Beyoncé – Break My Soul

David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

Encanto – We Don’t Talk About Bruno

Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran – Peru

Gayle – ABCDEFU

Jack Harlow – First Class

Lizzo – About Damn Time

Lost Frequencies and Calum Scott – Where Are You Now

OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried

Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero

Best British Pop/R&B Act

Cat Burns

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

Sam Smith

Best British Rock/Alternative Act

The 1975

Arctic Monkeys

Nova Twins

Tom Grennan

Wet Leg

Best British Dance Act

Becky Hill

Bonobo

Calvin Harris

Eliza Rose

Fred Again..

Best British Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Aitch

Central Cee

Dave

Loyle Carner

Stormzy