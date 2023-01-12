The nominees for the 2023 BRIT Awards have been announced.
The awards ceremony will take place at the O2 Arena in London on February 11, with Mo Gilligan returning as host.
The nominees were announced on Thursday by Radio 1 presenters Vick Hope and Jack Saunders through an exclusive live stream on social media.
They also confirmed Sam Smith and Kim Petras as performers, as well as Wet Leg.
The awards ceremony will be broadcast live on ITV, and will be streamed on the BRIT’s YouTube channel.
Check out the full list of nominees below:
British Album Of The Year
- The 1975 – Being Funny In A Foreign Language
- Fred Again.. – Actual Life 3
- Harry Styles – Harry’s House
- Stormzy – This Is What I Mean
- Wet Leg – Wet Leg
British Song Of The Year
- Aitch and Ashanti – Baby
- Cat Burns – Go
- Dave – Starlight
- Ed Sheeran and Elton John – Merry Christmas
- Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal – BOTA (Baddest Of Them All)
- George Ezra – Green Green Grass
- Harry Styles – As It Was
- Lewis Capaldi – Forget Me
- LF System – Afraid To Feel
- Sam Smith and Kim Petras – Unholy
British Artist Of The Year
- Central Cee
- Fred Again..
- George Ezra
- Harry Styles
- Stormy
British Group of The Year
- The 1975
- Arctic Monkeys
- Bad Boy Chiller Crew
- Nova Twins
- Wet Leg
Best New Artist
- Kojey Radical
- Mimi Webb
- Rina Sawayama
- Sam Ryder
- Wet Leg
International Artist Of The Year
- Beyoncé
- Burna Boy
- Kendrick Lamar
- Lizzo
- Taylor Swift
International Group Of The Year
- Blackpink
- Drake & 21 Savage
- First Aid Kit
- Fontaines D.C.
- Gabriels
International Song Of The Year
- Beyoncé – Break My Soul
- David Guetta and Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
- Encanto – We Don’t Talk About Bruno
- Fireboy DML and Ed Sheeran – Peru
- Gayle – ABCDEFU
- Jack Harlow – First Class
- Lizzo – About Damn Time
- Lost Frequencies and Calum Scott – Where Are You Now
- OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried
- Taylor Swift – Anti-Hero
Best British Pop/R&B Act
- Cat Burns
- Charli XCX
- Dua Lipa
- Harry Styles
- Sam Smith
Best British Rock/Alternative Act
- The 1975
- Arctic Monkeys
- Nova Twins
- Tom Grennan
- Wet Leg
Best British Dance Act
- Becky Hill
- Bonobo
- Calvin Harris
- Eliza Rose
- Fred Again..
Best British Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act
- Aitch
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Loyle Carner
- Stormzy