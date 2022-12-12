The most popular songs on TikTok in 2022 have been revealed

As 2022 draws to a close, we are taking a look at the songs that took over our TikTok FYPs over the past 12 months.
The 10 most popular tracks on the social media app in the UK have been revealed, and we’re sure you’ll recognise quite a few of them…
Take a look:
1. ‘Sunroof’ – Nicky Youre & dazy
@tmchaau
2. ‘Ginseng Strip 2002’ – Yung Lean
@owfulbrian
3. ‘L$d’ – Luclover
@charlidamelio
4. ‘Own Brand Freestyle’ – FelixThe1st & Dréya Mac
@andy.posner
5. ‘Reggae & Calypso’ – Russ Millions & Buni & YV
@maddiludbrooke.x
6. ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)’ – Kate Bush
@ex7stence
7. ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ – Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita & Mauro Castillo & Adassa & Rhenzy Feliz & Diane Guerrero & Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast
@besperon
8. ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ – Duke & Jones & Louis Theroux
@mcloughlingirls
9. ‘Captain (Whistle)’ – Nutcase 22
@superboumj
10. ‘About Damn Time’ – Lizzo
@merrickhanna
