The most popular songs on TikTok in 2022 have been revealed

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
As 2022 draws to a close, we are taking a look at the songs that took over our TikTok FYPs over the past 12 months.

The 10 most popular tracks on the social media app in the UK have been revealed, and we’re sure you’ll recognise quite a few of them…

Take a look:

1. ‘Sunroof’ – Nicky Youre & dazy

@tmchaau

Sunroof #lyrics #fyp

♬ Sunroof – Nicky Youre & dazy

2. ‘Ginseng Strip 2002’ – Yung Lean

@owfulbrian

Ginseng strip 2002 – #Yunglean #ginsengstrip2002 #music #lyrics #fyp #foryou #xyzbca #owfulbrian

♬ Ginseng Strip 2002 – Yung Lean

3. ‘L$d’ – Luclover

@charlidamelio

#duet with @Brooke Monk sorry im late also please help me find dance credits i cant find them anywhere next up @dixiedamelio @landonbarkerr

♬ L$d – Luclover

4. ‘Own Brand Freestyle’ – FelixThe1st & Dréya Mac

@andy.posner

baddies 😻 @caleb.green ( dc @dreyamac ) #fyp

♬ Own Brand Freestyle – FelixThe1st & Dreya Mac

5. ‘Reggae & Calypso’ – Russ Millions & Buni & YV

@maddiludbrooke.x

One and only @4relyi ✨ #reggae #calypso #dance #4relyi #foryou #foryoupage

♬ original sound – user21478831417

6. ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)’ – Kate Bush

@ex7stence

running up that hill – kate bush #fy #fyp #fypシ #foryou #foryoupage #spedupaudios #spedupsounds #spedupsongss #spedup #soundstouse #trend #viral #nightcoremusic #nightcore #xyzbca #hotaudio #editaudio

♬ original sound – EX7STENCE™

7. ‘We Don’t Talk About Bruno’ – Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita & Mauro Castillo & Adassa & Rhenzy Feliz & Diane Guerrero & Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto Cast

@besperon

Reply to @nammy8767 We don’t talk about Bruno but can we pls talk about Dolores!? ❤️🙌 (dc: @Jamal Sims) #encanto #wedonttalkaboutbruno

♬ We Don’t Talk About Bruno – Carolina Gaitán – La Gaita & Mauro Castillo & Adassa & Rhenzy Feliz & Diane Guerrero & Stephanie Beatriz & Encanto – Cast

8. ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ – Duke & Jones & Louis Theroux

@mcloughlingirls

jiggle jiggle 😂😂😂😂

♬ Jiggle Jiggle – Duke & Jones & Louis Theroux

9. ‘Captain (Whistle)’ – Nutcase 22

@superboumj

Who join us ?

♬ Captain (whistle) – Nutcase22

10. ‘About Damn Time’ – Lizzo

@merrickhanna

It’s about damn time! @MATT STEFFANINA (DC: us)

♬ About Damn Time – Lizzo

