The lineup for Electric Picnic 2022 has been announced.

The popular festival returns to Stradbally Hall in County Laois from the 2nd to the 4th of September.

This year’s headlining acts include Megan Thee Stallion, Dermot Kennedy, Picture This, Artic Monkeys, Snow Patrol and Tame Impala.

Remaining tickets go on sale tomorrow at 9am.