The band were due to play Malahide Castle this summer

The Killers cancel summer gigs and announce new Dublin dates

The Killers have announced that they have been forced to reschedule their Dublin concerts until next year due to Covid-19.

The band were due to play Malahide Castle on June 16th and 17th, but the dates have been cancelled due to restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The hitmakers took to Twitter today to announced their new dates.

They wrote: “UK and Ireland friends… We must postpone our UK and Ireland tour dates due to COVID.”

A note about our UK and Ireland dates. pic.twitter.com/MpU3W4DPfo — The Killers (@thekillers) April 24, 2020

“The single most important thing is that you all take care of yourselves and be safe and healthy,” they continued.

“These are going to be the same great shows, but we have to move them to next year.”

“All tickets will be honoured, so we really hope you will join us.”

The Killers will now play Malahide Castle on Tuesday June 15th, and Wednesday June 16th of 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Killers (@thekillers) on Sep 21, 2019 at 7:16pm PDT

All tickets will be valid for the new dates, and Ticketmaster will be in contact with fans to discuss options for the rescheduled gigs.

The tour follows the launch of their new album Imploding The Mirage, which was due to be released on May 29th – but will now also be delayed.

In good news, the band dropped a song from their new album today called Fire In Bone, and it is set to be a huge hit.

Fire In Bone is OUT NOW! Feel it here: https://t.co/wV0yjqJsW1 pic.twitter.com/Wre7c5z7qb — The Killers (@thekillers) April 24, 2020

Check out our exclusive interview with celeb hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

We’re also running a very exciting competition with Andrew, and the lucky winner will receive his entire Primark collection.