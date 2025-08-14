The biggest moments from Taylor Swift’s New Heights podcast episode with boyfriend Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift’s appearance on the most recent episode of the New Heights podcast on Wednesday night broke the internet.

The episode was the first time the singer had appeared on the show and her first-ever podcast interview.

From sweet details about the pair’s relationship to huge hints at what’s to come from her upcoming album – here’s the biggest moments from the chat:

Taylor spills the details about her upcoming album – The Life of the Last Showgirl

“This is the record I’ve been wanting to make for a very long time,” she said.

“It’s a lot more upbeat,” her boyfriend Travis said, as she noted: “Yeah. Life is more upbeat.”

Sharing the release date, the singer said: “It’s easy to remember. It’s 10/3. Still annoying. Always gonna try to force a 13 into the situation.”

Travis shared his review: “It’s so much fun … I know there are only 12 bangers. It is a lot more upbeat and a lot more fun pop excitement. I think it’s a complete 180 from a lot of the songs on Tortured Poets, for sure.”

Taylor talked about getting back her master recordings

“One of my favourite things this summer was Taylor reclaiming her masters,” Travis said sweetly.

Taylor admitted: “I thought about not owning my music every day; it was like an intrusive thought.”

“I want it because this is my handwritten diary entries throughout my whole life… my photography, my artwork. Everything I’ve ever done is in this catalogue,” she explained.

The artist got emotional as she recounted her mother telling her the news over the phone.

I can’t believe this happened. How lucky am I? How grateful am I?” she said.

Travis and Taylor shared insight into the early stages of dating

“This podcast got me a boyfriend… ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app about two years ago,” Taylor joked.

The singer was alluding to the time when Taylor declined to see Travis after he claimed on the New Heights podcast that he had gone to her Eras Tour performance and made her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it. (she explained that he never really tried to see her or spoke to her team.)

“He threw a man tantrum,” the singer joked. “It was such a wild, romantic gesture to just be like, ‘I wanna date you!’ This dude didn’t get a meet-and-greet and he made it everyone’s problem.”

“He didn’t even reach out to our management.”

Taylor spoke about her love of hidden ‘Easter Eggs,’

“I’m never going to plant an Easter egg that ties back to my personal life. It’s always going to go back to my music,” she said, joking that some fans are so good at decoding her that it’s almost gotten a bit “Zodiac Killer.”

The secret messages are “something that you don’t know I’m saying for a specific reason, but you’ll go back and be like, ‘Oh my God!'”

She confessed her favourite example was a speech when she received her honorary doctorate: “I put so many lyrical Easter eggs in that speech that when the Midnights album came out, after that, the fans were like, ‘The whole speech was an Easter egg!”

How they battle constant attention over their relationship

“I don’t see a lot of things,” Taylor said. “I’ve been in the music industry for 20 years. It’s pretty hard to hurt my feelings at this point.”

“There’s still some wacko theories from the beginning that I was like, ‘Oh no, how is she handling this,’” Travis said. “The last thing I wanted to do was screw this up.”

“It’s at a point where … my name can be in the actual headline and it can still be none of my business,” Taylor joked.