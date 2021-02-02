The best Super Bowl half-time performances of all time

The 55th Super Bowl will see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, February 7.

The highly anticipated National Football League championship game will take place in Raymond James Stadium, and will decide the league champion for the 2020 NFL season.

The Weeknd is setting foot on the world’s biggest stage to perform at the 2021 Super Bowl half-time show.

Ahead of Super Bowl weekend, we have rounded up some of our favourite half-time performances from over the years.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira (2020)

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira made history as the first Latina artists to headline the Super Bowl halftime show last year.

The duo sang, belly danced, crowd surfed, pole danced and even played drums in the epic performance.

The 12-minute performance feature 20 tracks, and received critical acclaim.

Lady Gaga (2017)

Lady Gaga received 6 Emmy Award nominations for her unforgettable 2017 performance.

The songstress performed a medley of eight of her hit songs, including a stunning rendition of ‘Million Reasons’.

Complete with dancer routines and fireworks, this was definitely a stand-out Super Bowl moment.

Coldplay, Beyoncé, and Bruno Mars (2016)

The Super Bowl 50th half-time-show was headlined by Coldplay, along with special guest performers Beyoncé and Bruno Mars.

To mark the occasion of the half-century’s show, the performance included in a video montage of past Super Bowl halftime and national anthem performances.

The show’s set list was primarily made up of Coldplay hits, but also featured Bruno’s ‘Uptown Funk’ and Beyoncé’s ‘Formation’.

Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz, and Missy Elliott (2015)

Katy Perry’s fun-filled 2015 performance won two Emmy Awards.

The singer entered the stadium on top of a large mechanical lion, opening her set with her hit song ‘Roar’.

The songstress was joined by Lenny Kravitz for her iconic track ‘I Kissed A Girl’, as well as Missy Elliott for a performance of ‘Get Ur Freak On’/’Work It’ and ‘Lose Control’.

Aerosmith, NSYNC, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, and Nelly (2001)

Back in 2001, Britney Spears, Aerosmith, NSYNC, Mary J. Blige and Nelly put on a performance like no other.

NSYNC opened the show with ‘Bye, Bye, Bye’, followed by Aerosmith who sang ‘I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing’.

Britney, Mary and Nelly joined the artists on stage for an epic rendition of ‘Walk This Way’.

Beyoncé and Destiny’s Child (2013)

Beyoncé took to the stage in 2013, where she showed off her insane dance moves and stunning vocals.

Viewers went wild when Queen Bee was joined on stage by her former Destiny’s Child bandmates Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, who performed ‘Bootylicious’ and ‘Independent Women Part I.’

Prince (2007)

For the 2007 half-time-show, Prince performed a mixture of his own hits as well as Bob Dylan and Foo Fighters covers.

Performing one of his best loved tracks ‘Purple Rain’ for the finale, rain fell down on the star as he sang the moving song.

Michael Jackson (1993)

Michael Jackson’s Super Bowl performance was one of the most watched events in American television history.

The King Of Pop stood frozen and silent for almost two minutes before beginning his performance, before breaking into a medley of some of his greatest hits.

The finale saw a choir of 3,500 local Los Angeles children join Michael for ‘Heal the World’.

Madonna, LMFAO, Nicki Minaj, MIA, Cee Lo Green (2012)

Madonna put on an incredible performance for her appearance at the Super Bowl half-time-show, beginning with her hit ‘Vogue’ in a Roman-Egyptian themed setting.

The pop icon was joined by LMFAO, M.I.A. and Nicki Minaj during the jam-packed performance, completing the set with Cee Lo Green and choir singers for ‘Like A Prayer’.