Taylor Swift raises eyebrows with raunchy lyrics about fiancé Travis Kelce on new album

Taylor Swift has made headlines with one of her boldest songs yet, openly praising fiancé Travis Kelce in Wood, a track from her new album The Life of a Showgirl.

The song, which fans have already dubbed the singer’s “sexiest track to date,” includes provocative lyrics that appear to directly reference the Kansas City Chiefs’ star.

In one line, Taylor sings: “New Heights of manhood / I ain’t gotta knock on wood,” a lyric widely seen as a playful nod both to Travis’ podcast New Heights and to his physicality.

Elsewhere in the track, the pop singer leaves little to interpretation: “Forgive me, it sounds cocky / He ah-matized me / Redwood tree / His love was the key / That opened my thighs.”

The 34-year-old has been known for weaving personal references into her music, but Wood marks one of her most explicit references to her partner to date.

The Life of a Showgirl, the singer’s latest project, has been filled with references to her relationship with the Kansas Chiefs’ star.

The dedicated songs range from their future on Wi$h Li$t, where she imagines children who Look Like You, to romantic devotion in The Fate of Ophelia.

The 35-year-old has openly celebrated his fiancée’s album, calling it one of his favourites and admitting he has been dancing around the house.

The couple, who got engaged this year, have become one of the most closely watched celebrity pairings, and now one of Taylor’s most headline-making inspirations.