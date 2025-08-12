Taylor Swift announces twelfth studio album with help from boyfriend Travis

Taylor Swift has announced her twelfth studio album with the help of her boyfriend, Travis, in a long-awaited appearance on his podcast New Heights with his brother Jason.

Appearing in a teaser clip for the podcast posted on Monday evening, the superstar appeared beside her boyfriend, Travis, as she made the big announcement.

The pair appeared as loved up as ever, as Taylor asked Jason: “Can I show you something?”

Jason replied: “Okay. What do we got? We got a briefcase? Mint green, with T.S. on it.” “Yup,” Taylor chimed in.

“What’s in it?” Jason asked, as Taylor revealed: “This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl.”

Her website now features the enigmatic, orange and green-blurred album cover, along with links to buy vinyl, cassette, and CD versions, but the cover remains hidden.

Behind Taylor, on the New Heights set, a number of orange-covered books could be seen, showcasing the creations of artists Ruth Asawa, Marc Chagall, and Jean-Michel Basquiat—all associated with the modernist and neo-expressionist movements.

In the podcast teaser, shared on social media, Taylor can be seen sitting next to Travis as she tells him: “That’s such a nice colour on you,” as he wears a sky blue sweatshirt.

“Yes, I know. It’s the colour of your eyes, sweetie. It’s why we match so well,” Travis replied as she told him: “We’re about to do a f—— podcast!”

