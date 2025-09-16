Star-studded lineup announced for Coachella 2026

Coachella has officially announced its 2026 lineup, with headliners including Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and Karol G.

The iconic desert festival returns to Indio, California across two weekends: April 10–12 and April 17–19.

Joining the headliners are an eclectic mix of artists including The Strokes, Nine Inch Noize, David Byrne, Iggy Pop, Young Thug, Addison Rae, Sexyy Redd, Teddy Swims, Moby, Kaskade, Major Lazer, FKA Twigs, PinkPantheress, BIGBANG, SOMBR, The xx, KATSEYE, and many more.

Sabrina Carpenter, 26, will headline both opening nights (April 10 and 17).

She recently dropped her latest album Man’s Best Friend in August.

Justin Bieber, 31, is set to perform on April 11 and 18.

The pop icon recently returned to music with two new albums – Swag and Swag II.

Karol G, 34, will close out both weekends on April 12 and 19.

Fresh off the release of her album Tropicoqueta in June, she continues to ride high after her first Grammy win in 2024 for Best Música Urbana Album.

The announcement was made via Coachella’s official Instagram on September 15, with the caption: “Hard launch. Passes on sale Friday, September 19 at 11am PT. Register now for access.”

Beyond the headliners, several rising and returning stars are making noise.

Addison Rae, who released her debut album Addison in June – including viral hits like Fame is a Gun and Diet Pepsi – will hit the stage after making a surprise cameo with Charli XCX during Coachella 2024.

Viral newcomers KATSEYE and SOMBR are both making their Coachella debuts.

KATSEYE turned heads with their choreography in a Gap ad set to Kelis’ classic “Milkshake.”

Meanwhile, SOMBR recently dropped his debut alt-pop album I Barely Know Her, following the buzz around his single “back to friends.”