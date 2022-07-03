Spotlight On: Irish singer-songwriter Lisa Murray

For this week’s Spotlight On feature, we spoke to Irish singer-songwriter Lisa Murray.

The talented songstress studied at the world-renowned Berklee College of Music in Boston, from which she holds a master’s degree in Music Production, Technology and Innovation.

The Meath native boasts songs full of bold lyrics and catchy melodies.

In January, Lisa released her second single ‘i unfollowed u’, which was selected as iRadio’s iLove Irish Track of the Month.

The track landed a top 10 spot in the Irish Radio Breakers Chart, a position it held for over six weeks, and also found itself in the top 200 of the Irish Shazam Chart.

Lisa recently released her third single ‘if i ever see you again’, which is the described as the “perfect sonic backdrop to the summer months.”

Check out our full exclusive interview with Lisa below:

When and how did you first discover your passion for music?

I started playing the piano when I was 7-years-old, and immediately fell in love with playing music! By age 10, I was writing my own melodies and lyrics and had started to teach myself how to play the guitar.

All through my teenage years I was playing in bands, performing in musicals and going to as many concerts as possible. Music has really been my passion from the get go!

What was the first song you ever wrote?

Officially, the first song I ever wrote was a song called ‘Hilarious’. I co-wrote it with my best friend when I was about 6-years-old, and we used to run around the playground singing it in primary school.

Who are your biggest musical influences?

My biggest musical influences are Fleetwood Mac, Taylor Swift and MARINA.

How would you describe your own style of music?

I would describe my recent releases as “cheeky pop”, because I love to combine provocative, and tongue-in-cheek lyrics with feel-good rhythms, and catchy hooks to create sassy bops!

Who would be your dream person to collaborate with (dead or alive)?

Stevie Nicks. I’m obsessed with her mind, and the way she weaves a story together through music. I think it would be incredibly inspiring to create music with her.

You’ve recently released your third single ‘if i ever see you again’. Tell us about the song.

This song was inspired by a conversation I had with a friend of mine when I was in a zoom lecture while finishing my masters during the pandemic. We were making plans for when the world returned to normal and I jokingly said ‘if i ever see you again’.

It immediately sparked a song idea, and got me thinking about that feeling when you’ve broken up with someone and you really hope you don’t see them again because you still have feelings for them. So I turned off my camera and muted my mic in the zoom call, went to the piano and wrote the chorus.

What’s been the biggest “pinch me” moment of your career so far?

I think the biggest “pinch me” moment of my career so far was getting accepted into Berklee College of Music to pursue my masters degree in Music Production, Technology and Innovation.

The cherry on top of that moment was being granted their ‘Outstanding Woman Scholarship’ and receiving exclusive mentorship from superstar audio engineer Sylvia Massy, known for her work with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Johnny Cash, and Tom Petty.

What can we expect from you in the coming months?

I’m currently working on my debut EP of a collection of songs that are really close to my heart. So you can expect lots of new music in the coming months, as well as a bunch of live shows and other surprises!

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In 5 years I see myself being a Grammy award-winning artist and music producer. Watch this space!

You can stream Lisa’s full discography here.