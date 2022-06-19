Spotlight On: Dublin-based singer-songwriter Bradley Marshall

For this week’s Spotlight On feature, we spoke to Dublin-based singer-songwriter Bradley Marshall.

The talented musician released his debut single ‘Make Believe’ on April 8, and is set to release his second single ‘Better Left Unsaid’ on June 24.

In his exclusive interview with Goss.ie, Bradley spoke about his passion for music, his huge online following, and his exciting plans for the future.

When did you first discover your passion for music?

I was 9 or 10 when I became really passionate about performing.

What was the first song you ever wrote?

It is a song called “Lost” which I released in early 2020. It really seems to resonate with people which means a lot to me.

Who are your biggest musical influences?

I would have to say Bruno Mars, Justin Bieber, Dermot Kennedy, Ryan Hennessy and James Arthur.

How would you describe your music?

Passionate, authentic and heartfelt.

Who would be your dream person to collaborate with (dead or alive)?

Great question, I would have to go with Justin Bieber.

You have a huge following on TikTok. How has social media helped your career?

It has helped massively. TikTok has really opened doors for me as an independent artist. It’s given me a platform to showcase what I can do and in-turn, generate a big fanbase.

You are about to release your second single Better Left Unsaid. Tell us about that track.

This is a special one. I think a lot of people will really be able to relate to the lyrics. It’s such an anthem too, so I can’t wait to hear people singing it live.

What was your experience working with Picture This and Danny O Donoghue like?

I don’t really have the words to describe it. It still hasn’t really sunk in yet. I have looked up to these guys for years and to learn from them is incredible.

What are your plans for the coming months?

I’m still in the beginning stage of my music career. I want to continue writing music and releasing it out into the world. I have some live shows coming up which I’m really excited

about and that is something I really love doing. Everything I do is working towards building a fanbase. I just have to be myself and hope people will like it.

What advice would you offer your younger self?

Never listen to negative people, if you put your mind to something you can 100% achieve it. The only thing that can stop you is you.

Where do you see yourself 5 years from now?

I would love to tour the world with my music so that would be a dream come true for me.