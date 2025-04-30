Spice Girls set to reunite for ‘secret’ world tour – but one member will be missing

The Spice Girls are set to FINALLY reunite for a “secret” world tour but a source has revealed one member will be missing.

Geri Horner aka Ginger Spice, has reportedly been back in touch with band guru Simon Fuller.

Rumours of their meeting has caused fans to speculate a “secret world tour” is in talks.

However, Victoria Beckham has reportedly told friends she is ’90 per cent out of the running,” despite Geri, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Mel C being up for the reunion tour.

A source told The Sun: “There have been rumours swirling for months, but Geri has always been too busy and had other things on, preventing her from saying Yes.”

“Nothing is yet confirmed but Geri and Simon are back in touch with a myriad of exciting ideas.”

“Unfortunately Victoria has pretty much ruled herself out, but there is still a world in which she could do some sort of avatar appearance or a special one-off thing. She would always want to honour the girls’ history.”

The source added, that with Geri being in Miami later this week to support her husband at the Grand Prix, Simon Fuller will also make an appearance.

The source said: “If Simon were to get involved, this would absolutely take any tour to the next level.”

The bands debut album Wannabe, released in 1996, propelled the girls to global fame.

The group last toured without Victoria in 2019, selling over 700,000 tickets across the UK and Ireland.

Amid the rumours, Mel C has been recently hinting at plans for a reunion in 20026.

On Australia’s 2Day FM in March, she said: “We have to do something special.”

“Obviously I can’t say too much but we are talking about things. Hopefully a nice little world tour!”