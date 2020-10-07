Shawn Mendes hints at collaboration with Justin Bieber

The singer admitted he was a big fan of the fellow Canadian

Shawn Mendes has hinted at an upcoming collaboration with Justin Bieber.

The Canadian stars have a lot in common, both rising to global fame at a young age – with Shawn admitting he is a big fan of Justin.

Speaking on Capital FM’s Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, the Señorita singer said: “If I turned [a collaboration] down, that would be insane, considering he’s been one of my favourite artists since I was nine years old.”

“I cannot confirm nor deny,” he added.

“In the last six months we’ve definitely become a lot closer… It’s really cool to have him as a mentor in a lot of ways just to talk through stuff with.

“There’s not many people who do this type of stuff,” Shawn said, before describing Justin as “freakishly talented”.

Shawn was previously linked with Justin’s wife Hailey Baldwin, although the pair maintained that they were just friends.

Following Justin and Hailey’s engagement in 2018, Shawn squashed rumours that he was feuding with Justin, telling The Project at the time: “I love them both.”

“Bieber was a massive influence for me growing up,” he admitted.

“I texted Hailey the day of and I said ‘congrats’ and yeah, that’s what it is, I think everybody wants there to be more…there’s not.”

