Sabrina Carptenter drops her much-anticipated new album Man’s Best Friend – and fans are already loving it

Sabrina Carpenter released her highly anticipated new album, Man’s Best Friend, on Friday – and fans are already loving it.

Written and co-produced by Sabrina and her frequent collaborators Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & John Ryan, Sabrina’s signature witty lyricism is on full display as she blends addictive pop melodies with clever and bold storytelling that makes every track feel like a newfound secret.

Man’s Best Friend features 12 songs, including the album’s certified platinum lead single, Manchild, which debuted directly at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In a post shared on Instagram this morning, Sabrina celebrated the release of her new album by writing: “How special to make something out of pure inspiration and zero pressure. I don’t think I’ve had greater memories making something before.

“I made the whole record with 3 of my best most brilliant friends Amy, Jack and John. And if i could turn back time and relive these memories i would. God damn we had so much fun! and you can hear it!

“It’s a real party for heartbreak, a celebration of disappointment! It’s laughing at yourself and your poor choices as everything is falling apart, it’s wondering how loyalty and love always gets you back to third wheeling, spoken sarcastically like a true 25 year old!”

Sabrina added: “PS – I encourage you to listen loud, in order, top to bottom, with friends or by yourself! this is sonically and lyrically my favorite way to experience this album! (Glass of white wine/ go go juice optional)”

It’s safe to say fans are already loving the new record, and have taken to social media to brand it a “masterpiece”.

See the best fan reactions to her new album below:

just finished listening to man’s best friend. it is such a masterpiece, sabrina went beyond any expectations. i’m so so proud of her, she truly released such a memorable and forever iconic album. (also stay mad haters sabrina isn’t gonna be influenced by you jobless bitches) pic.twitter.com/TcbClW6Uil — millie (@stunninbrina) August 28, 2025

We all agree right?

Man’s Best Friend aoty pic.twitter.com/PSXUcf9LvS — 🐾 12 (@stareatsunx) August 28, 2025

anyone who dislikes man’s best friend is scientifically proven to have more chances of being ugly, unfunny and unsuccessful in every aspect of their lives pic.twitter.com/ozmoYmXKwl — SabrinaUpdates (@charts_sabrina) August 28, 2025

not a single skip on this album sabrina really did it 😭 #MansBestFriend pic.twitter.com/9XOsQlYSNB — gabs 💋 MBF (@brinasbuddie) August 28, 2025

In tandem with the album, Sabrina also unveiled the official video for Tears, which stars Colman Domingo.

Man’s Best Friend is Sabrina’s seventh studio album and follows her monumental album, Short n’ Sweet.

Released last August, Short n’ Sweet topped the charts worldwide and had one of the biggest global debuts of 2024.

Check out the full tracklist for Man’s Best Friend below:

Manchild

Tears

My Man On Willpower

Sugar Talking

We Almost Broke Up Again Last Night

Nobody’s Son

Never Getting Laid

When Did You Get Hot?

Go Go Juice

Don’t Worry I’ll Make You Worry

House Tour

Goodbye