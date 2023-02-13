S Club 7 announce reunion tour – including date at Dublin’s 3Arena

After months of speculation, S Club 7 have announced they are returning for a reunion tour in celebration of their 25-year legacy.

The S Club 7 Reunited tour will see all seven members – Bradley, Hannah, Jo, Jon, Paul, Rachel, and Tina – come together for an 11-date arena tour across the UK and Ireland.

Speaking on coming back together, the band said: “After eight years it feels amazing to announce that we’re reuniting and performing together again.”

“We’re so excited to bring the S Club Party back to our fans across the country to celebrate 25 years of S Club 7.”

“We can’t even believe it’s been so long! Music and friendship have always been at the core of everything that we’ve ever done. We hope everyone can join us for one big party!!”

The iconic band will play Dublin’s 3Arena on October 16th 2023. Tickets are priced from €41.05, and go on sale at 10am on Friday, February 17, from Ticketmaster.

The 25th anniversary tour is an opportunity for S Club 7 fans of every generation to come together and re-experience the timeless pop hits that soundtracked the British charts for five years.

Collectively, S Club 7 amassed four UK number one singles with ‘ Bring It All Back’, ‘ Never Had a Dream Come True’, ‘ Don’t Stop Movin’, and ‘ Have You Ever’, as well as the UK number one album ‘ 7’. They recorded 4 studio albums, released 11 singles that all entered the Top 5 UK charts, and went on to sell over 10 million albums worldwide.

The band’s celebrity status was also cemented with their TV shows; Miami 7and L.A. 7 became record-breaking favourites on children’s TV and were watched by more than 90 million people in over 100 countries – L.A. 7 remains the highest rating programme of all time on CBBC.

With 4 multi-platinum selling albums, 2 BRIT Awards, and 9 number-one international hit singles to their name, S Club 7 are a household name that are once again ready to rise.