Robbie Williams reveals he’s writing new music with Gary Barlow for Take That

The singer recently reunited with his former bandmates for a virtual concert

Robbie Williams reveals he’s writing new music with Gary Barlow for Take...

Robbie Williams has revealed that he’s writing new music with Gary Barlow for Take That.

Speaking to Mark Wright on Heart Radio, the 46-year-old confessed: “I’ve been writing some songs with Gary Barlow in the last few weeks too.”

“Yeah, so, you know, we will ride again, me and my brothers. I don’t know when that’s going to be but we will ride again.”

“The songs I’m writing are more mature than what I usually do. Whatever I do and whoever I do it with it will be unexpected,” he added.

The news comes after Robbie recently reunited with his former bandmates for a virtual concert during the coronavirus lockdown.

The Angels hitmaker originally left the band in 1995 and last appeared on their 2010 studio album Progress, before returning to his solo career.

