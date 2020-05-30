Take That fans are freaking out!

WATCH: Robbie Williams reunites with Take That for virtual concert during lockdown

Robbie Williams delighted Take That fans as he reunited with his former bandmates for a virtual concert on Friday night.

The 46-year-old, who famously left the group in 1995, joined Gary Barlow, Mark Owen and Howard Donald as they each performed from their own homes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The foursome performed without Jason Orange, who quit the band in 2014.

Gary, Mark and Howard opened the virtual concert by performing their hit singles Greatest Day and Shine, before being joined by Robbie for the rest of the set.

The former bandmates then performed some of their major hits – including Back For Good, The Flood, Pray and Never Forget.

The charity stream was hosted on CompareTheMeerkat.com’s YouTube channel, to raise money for Nordoff Robbins, a music therapy charity, and Crew Nation, an organisation for crew workers.

The virtual concert was presented by the animated character Aleksandr Orlov, voiced by Alan Partridge actor Simon Greenall.

While most of the concert was available to everyone, customers of Compare The Market were able to access two more songs – Everything Changes and Rule The World.

The last time Robbie performed with Take That was back in 2018, when they reunited for a performance of Shine at The X Factor live final.

