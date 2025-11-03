Popular British singer Ed Sheeran to perform secret gig in Dublin

Popular British singer Ed Sheeran is set to perform a secret gig in Dublin tonight Monday, November 3rd, with top listeners of the artist invited by Spotify.

According to the Irish Mirror, top listeners were invited to the event, which is being called a “once-in-a-lifetime” performance.

The location will be revealed to those chosen to attend around two hours before the concert kicks off.

Those invited were reportedly told: “As a top fan and premium user on Spotify, you’re invited to an exclusive Billions Club Live concert celebrating Ed’s biggest hits.”

“This intimate one-night-only event will bring his most iconic songs to life – just for his biggest fans in Dublin.”

Most recently, the English singer shocked fans when he performed at the Fleadh Cheoil in a Wexford pub in August.

Alongside Irish bands Amble, BIIRD, Beoga, and Aaron Rowe, the Yorkshire-born singer-songwriter performed at The Sky and The Ground pub on Wexford’s South Main Street after rumours circulated that he would be performing at the 2025 Fleadh.

When Ed, whose grandmother was from Gorey, played his number-one 2017 single Castle On The Hill, the audience sang along with great enthusiasm.

Alongside the all-female traditional supergroup BIIRD, the hitmaker, who recently confessed that he identifies as "culturally Irish" also sang the traditional folk ballad Wild Mountain Thyme. The international superstar was on a European Mathematics tour when he made an unexpected visit to the Fleadh. The performance came just weeks after he defended his claims that he identifies "culturally as Irish" after facing backlash online. While the singer was brought up in Suffolk in the UK, his father, John, is from Belfast in Northern Ireland, which saw him spend a lot of time there as a child. Speaking on the latest episode of The Louis Theroux Podcast, he shared: "I class my culture as Irish. I think that's what I grew up with." He continued: "My dad's family is… he's got seven brothers and sisters. We'd spend all of our holidays in Ireland." "My first musical experiences were in Ireland, I grew up with trad music in the house. So I identify culturally as Irish, but I was obviously born and raised in Britain." The Galway Girl singer went on to explain that he's "really proud" of his Irish roots and doesn't feel he has to be "just British", as it's down to "how you feel." "I don't overthink it, but I do feel like my culture is something that I'm really proud of and grew up with and want to express," said Ed.