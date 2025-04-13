Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

Our favourite looks from Coachella day one 2025

Coachella Day 1
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

It’s officially that time of year again… The Coachella Music Festival has begun.

The annual music festival takes place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert every year.

With that being said, we’ve decided to gather our favourite looks from the first night of the festival…

Maura Higgins

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins)

Alix Earle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Alix Earle (@alix_earle)

Catherine Agbaje

Ella Thomas

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ELLA THOMAS (@ellathomas_)

Samie Elishi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Samie Elishi (@samieelishi)

Hailey Bieber

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber)

Tyla

Tyla

Charli XCX

Charli XCX

Benson Boone

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Coachella (@coachella)

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

James Charles

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by James Charles (@jamescharles)

Charli Damelio

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by charli (@charlidamelio)

Ad
Sophie Byrne
Sophie Byrne

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL