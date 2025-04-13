Our favourite looks from Coachella day one 2025

It’s officially that time of year again… The Coachella Music Festival has begun.
The annual music festival takes place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert every year.
With that being said, we’ve decided to gather our favourite looks from the first night of the festival…
Maura Higgins
View this post on Instagram
Alix Earle
View this post on Instagram
Catherine Agbaje
View this post on Instagram
Ella Thomas
View this post on Instagram
Samie Elishi
View this post on Instagram
Hailey Bieber
View this post on Instagram
Tyla
Charli XCX
Benson Boone
View this post on Instagram
Kylie Jenner
James Charles
View this post on Instagram
Charli Damelio
View this post on Instagram
Ad