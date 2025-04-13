Our favourite looks from Coachella day one 2025

It’s officially that time of year again… The Coachella Music Festival has begun.

The annual music festival takes place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in the Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert every year.

With that being said, we’ve decided to gather our favourite looks from the first night of the festival…

Maura Higgins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MAURA HIGGINS (@maurahiggins)

Alix Earle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alix Earle (@alix_earle)

Catherine Agbaje

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝒞𝒶𝓉𝒽𝓎 (@catherine_agbaje)

Ella Thomas

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLA THOMAS (@ellathomas_)

Samie Elishi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samie Elishi (@samieelishi)

Hailey Bieber

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailey Rhode Bieber (@haileybieber)

Tyla

Charli XCX

Benson Boone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Coachella (@coachella)

Kylie Jenner

James Charles

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Charles (@jamescharles)

Charli Damelio

View this post on Instagram A post shared by charli (@charlidamelio)