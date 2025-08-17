Oasis brothers pay tribute to Irish mother Peggy on first night in Croke Park

Oasis brothers paid tribute to their Irish mother, Peggy, on their first night in Croke Park.

Alongside his brother Liam Gallagher, these shows mark the first time the pair have performed in Ireland since playing at Slane Castle in 2009.

Opening the show in Croke Park, clips of The Dubliners singing The Auld Triangle could be seen, as it was announced: “This is not a drill.”

Speaking to the crowd, Liam said: “Is there anybody here from Mayo, Charlestown?” in reference to his and brother Noel’s mother’s hometown.

“There’s only about five people there, you can’t all be f*****g from there,” he quipped in response to the loud crowd.

Later, he dedicated the well-known song, Roll With It, to the people of Charlestown, Mayo, where the Gallagher siblings’ mother, Peggy and their late grandmother Margaret were born.

Liam then blew a kiss to his mother, who was sitting in the upper Hogan stand as he mouthed: “I love you Mum,” before kissing his brother on the cheek.

As Stand By Me began, Liam announced: “I want to dedicate this to me Mam. Me Mam’s here tonight.”

At the beginning of the set, Liam announced as he took the stage: “All I do know is that this is the most sober I’ve ever been in Ireland. That’s not good. That had to change.”

He also told the crowd: “And you lot have been missed and all. F***ing lunatics.

The pair performed classic hits from their albums Definitely Maybe and Morning Glory.

“Ye’ve been incredible,” concluded Liam at the end of the show, “but I’ve got to go to bed now, like the little princess that I am.”