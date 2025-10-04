Oasis band member takes break from reunion tour as he shares cancer diagnosis

Oasis guitarist Paul “Bonehead” Arthurs has revealed he’s taking a break from the band’s reunion tour to undergo cancer treatment.

The band, fronted by brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, will take their comeback tour to South Korea, Japan, Australia and South America in October and November.

However, the group will be without their longtime guitarist for most of the gigs.

In a social media post, the musician explained: “Early this year I was diagnosed with prostate cancer. The good news is I’m responding really well to treatment, which meant I could be part of this incredible tour.

“Now, I am having to take a planned break for the next phase of my care, so I’ll be missing the gigs in Seoul, Tokyo, Melbourne and Sydney.”

The 60-year-old said he was “really sad” to miss their next few shows, but reassured fans he “will be back ready to go in time for South America”.

The official Oasis Instagram account also shared Bonehead’s post, alongside the capion: “Wishing you all the best with your treatment… we’ll see you back on stage in South America.”

Oasis announced their much-anticipated reunion last August, 15 years after they split in 2009 when Noel quit the band.

The comeback tour has been a phenomenal success, and it’s rumoured they will continue their run of shows next year by adding more dates.