Miley Cyrus responds to comeback tour speculation

Miley Cyrus has responded to speculation she will take her upcoming album on tour.

On Tuesday, the singer invited fans to a private preview event with Spotify for her upcoming album, Something Beautiful.

The Wrecking Ball singer shared her full upcoming album with lucky fans, as well as a look at the visual film accompanying it.

🚨 MILEY CYRUS CONFIRMS SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL TOUR pic.twitter.com/Mlr1UJW281 — Miley Cyrus Access (@AccessMiley) May 6, 2025

Fans were quick to ask about plans for a tour, with one shouting: “Are you going to tour this album,? to which Miley responded: “I’ll take a piano anywhere.”

The revelation comes shortly after Miley teased an appearance on Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter tour.

Speaking to Entertainment tonight on the red carpet of the Met Gala, Miley was asked: “Are you going to make an appearance during Beyoncés tour?” to which she responded: “You know I already have some things in mind, I’m trying to catch her in Paris.”

The superstar has been busy promoting her latest album, stopping off to meet fans in New York and flying to Paris.

Speaking to fans outside her hotel in Paris, the Wrecking Ball singer appeared to hint that she would be touring.

In a video posted to X, a fan asked her if she would be doing something for the release of her upcoming album, to which she replied: “Yeah I’ll be here.”

In another video, a fan tells her, “I can’t wait for a show in Paris,” to which she replied, “Yes, we’re booking one, I’m putting it in the calendar.”

🚨| MILEY CYRUS SAYS SHE WILL TOUR HER ALBUM SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL. pic.twitter.com/24hu6nmC2f — Miley Cyrus Updates (@MileyCyrusBz) April 26, 2025

It has also been reported that the singer is rumoured to participate in the Spotify X Fan projects, which allows top listeners to first access to pre-sales.

Even though the singer hasn’t embarked on a full-fledged tour in ten years, a source exclusively told In Touch, late last year that she is thinking about doing a huge comeback tour.

The last time the superstar last embarked on a world tour in 2014, with her famous Bangerz World Tour.

A source told In Touch Weekly: “The conversation around Miley’s touring plans in 2025 has heated up during the last two months.” “It’s been years since Miley has done a full-scale tour. Instead, she has surgically focused on songwriting and recording and she’s been rewarded with huge success on that front.” “But facing the fans in giant arenas on multiple continents can make her a fortune – and at some point, it’s just irresponsible to turn your back on that kind of money,” the source continued. In 2022, Miley, started a brief international festival tour to promote her album Plastic Hearts. Before that, was the Milky Milky Milk tour in 2015. Her last international tour was for her Bangerz album in 2014, which lasted eight months. “Miley is in the creative exploration phase of figuring out what her next tour will look like,” the insider explains. “This isn’t about topping Taylor Swift or Pink. It’s about reinventing what a giant pop concert actually looks and sounds like. If Miley can find a way to truly innovate with that kind of experience, she’ll go through with it.” But according to the source, Miley must “make some very firm decisions about her 2025 touring plans in the next several weeks” since “the clock is ticking.” It will take a lot for her to follow through, even though “everyone is rooting for her to pull this together.” The source concluded: “If it isn’t amazing, it’s not worth it for Miley to do.” Despite the success of her 2023 album Endless Summer Vacation and the release of her biggest single yet, “Flowers,” Miley chose not to go on tour. “After the last show I did, I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t,” she told British Vogue. “Not only ‘can’t,’ because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?” she continued. After fans expressed disappointment over Miley’s confession, she took to social media to clarify: “For clarity I feel connected to my fans NOW more than ever,” she wrote on X. “When I win, WE win. Even if I don’t see them face to face every night at a concert, my fans are felt deeply in my heart. I just don’t want to sleep on a moving bus.” “It isn’t what’s best for me right NOW, & if you’ve been following my career you know that I always change and the way I feel about that could too.”