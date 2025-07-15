Miley Cyrus has disappointing news for fans hoping for a comeback tour

Miley Cyrus has some disappointing news for fans hoping for a comeback tour.

The popular singer hasn’t toured internationally since her 2014 Bangerz tour.

However, rumours were rife she would return to the world stage following the release of her latest album, Something Beautiful.

Sadly, Miley has finally confirmed that won’t be the case.

During an interview on Good Morning America today, she explained, “I do have the physical ability and I have the opportunities to tour. I wish I had the desire but I don’t.”

“I also don’t think there’s actually an infrastructure that supports artists,” Miley continued.

“The artists like Prince, that are not here today, that lived such a high-intensity lifestyle. You’re out on the road, and it’s hard to maintain sobriety when you’re on the road, which is a really important pillar of stability in my life. Not only losing their life but losing their minds.”

“None of this that I create would ever be possible without the way that I think about things. I do think it’s really hard to keep mental wellness. You have so many thousands of people screaming at you,” she added.

“You feel a lot of love, then you totally crash at the end of the show. You start thinking one person loving you is not enough. It needs to be 10,000. It needs to be 80,000.”

Miley also denied her decision was down to her struggles with stage fright, as she insisted she likes “to do things I’m afraid of” — citing her recent duet with Beyoncé on her Cowboy Carter tour.