Miley Cyrus claims she ‘may have been the first person to be cancelled’

Miley Cyrus has reflected on the backlash she faced throughout her career.

In a candid interview set to air on CBS’s Sunday Morning this Sunday, the singer opens up about the intense scrutiny she faced during her transition from a Disney Channel star to a provocative pop artist.

Reflecting on the backlash she received during her Can’t Be Tamed and Bangerz eras, Miley states, “I was the first person to be maybe ever cancelled, I guess.”

She admits that she didn’t fully comprehend the severity of the public’s judgment until she was older, acknowledging, “I didn’t know until I was older, actually, how brutal it really was.”

During the early 2010s, Miley made a deliberate departure from her wholesome Hannah Montana image, embracing a more rebellious and sexually liberated persona.

This shift was met with widespread criticism, with many questioning her appropriateness for a family-friendly platform.

Despite the backlash, Miley maintains that she genuinely enjoyed the period, stating, “It was very challenging for other people, but for me, it was a good time.”

The 32-year-old has gained perspective on the challenges she faced, considering she was a teenager navigating the pressures of fame.

She expressed empathy for young artists, stating, “I would never now, being where I am, ever look at anyone in their 20s from the view of who I am now.”

Despite the controversies, the former Hannah Montana star stands by her decisions, viewing them as integral to her personal growth and artistic evolution.

Since those tumultuous years, the former Disney star has experienced a resurgence in her career.

In 2023, she won her first Grammy for the hit song, Flowers, and in 2025, she secured another Grammy for ll Most Wanted, a collaboration with Beyoncé.

Her recent single, End of the World, released in April 2025, showcases a disco-influenced pop sound and has received critical acclaim.

While the 32-year-old star reflected on her career, she acknowledged her struggles and recognised the challenges of being thrown into the public eye at such a young age.