Love Island star comes under fire as she’s accused of “stealing” song lyrics for debut single

Andrada Pop has addressed claims that she “stole” a song to use as her own debut single.

Following her appearance on Love Island earlier this year, the 27-year-old is launching her very own music career, with her debut single ‘Breathe’.

However, when the reality star released a snippet of the track on social media, fans were quick to accuse Andrada of “stealing” the song, as she samples the lyrics to ‘Poison’ by ATSUS.

A few days on from her single announcement, Andrada has now hit back against the criticism and has given an explanation.

The reality star recently took to TikTok and replied to a comment left on her announcement video, which stated: “Doesn’t even sound like her, and same lyrics as ‘Poison’ by ATSUS”.

In her video reply, Andrada confirmed that she was ready to “address some of these comments, because there’s so many of them.”

She continued: “People are saying that I’m stealing the lyrics, that I’m not the one that’s singing it, that this is not my song, that I could be sued and I’m stealing someone else’s song.”

Andrada then went on to recall how her debut single was developed.

“Let me just educate you on what actually happened behind the scenes and how I came about this song. Me and Carl were in the studio, and there’s a datafree base where there are free samples,” she detailed.

“When I heard the lyrics, they touched heart, they touched deep because I resonate with them. It really touched deep, and I knew other people would resonate with it. Yesterday, when I was explaining it, maybe I came across wrong and said ‘my lyrics’, because I’m so in love with the song,” Andrada continued.

“Everything that we’ve brought together and brought it to life, I’m the one that’s singing it. This is what I meant by it. I didn’t write the lyrics, Carl didn’t write the lyrics, it’s a free sample. We are allowed to use it, and we just created it our own,” she confirmed.

Andrada concluded her update by adding: “I’m in love with it. The support has been massive and so many of you love it, so thank you so, so much for all the love and support.”

Andrada’s debut single ‘Breathe’ is due to be released this Friday, October 15.