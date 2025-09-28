Lola Young breaks silence after collapsing on stage during festival performance

Lola Young has broken her silence after she collapsed on stage during a performance at the All Things Go Festival.

The incident occurred hours after Lola’s manager announced in a statement that he had pulled her from Friday night’s performance at Audacy’s We Can Survive show because of a “sensitive matter.”

Yesterday, the 24-year-old returned to the stage and said to the crowd: “I wanted to say I had a couple of tricky days. Sometimes life can really make you feel like you can’t continue.”

However, not long after addressing her absence from Friday’s show, she collapsed to the floor on stage as a crew rushed to her side.

Within an hour of her collapse, the singer took to Instagram, updating her followers: “Hi, for anyone who saw my set at All Things Go today, I am doing OK now.”

“Thank you for all of your support, Lola xxx.”

In a statement on Friday, while announcing her withdrawal from Friday night’s performance at Audacy’s We Can Survive show, he said: “Lola is very open about her mental health and there are very occasionally days where myself and my team have to take protective measures to keep her safe.”

“She is an incredible person and always takes her fans, career and performances seriously. I can only send huge apologies for the inconvenience caused.”

She had to abruptly withdraw from the Reading and Leeds Festivals last month because of a scheduling difficulty.

And two months prior, had been reduced to tears due to a technical difficulty at Capital’s Summertime Ball.