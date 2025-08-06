Little Mix star teases her highly anticipated return to music

Perrie Edwards has teased her highly anticipated return to music, amidst Little Mix being on a hiatus since 2022.

The singer, who welcomed a son, Axel, with her partner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in 2021, took to Instagram to share a cryptic video of herself.

Although there was no caption, we see the 32-year-old in what appears to be a music video setting.

Fans wasted no time taking to the comments section of the post, with one writing: “PERRIE IS BACK!!!”

Another penned, “THE DROUGHT IS OVER!!! so happy and excited for you❤️.”

A third added: “OMG QUEEN IS BACK WE MISSED YOUUU.”

In May, Perrie made a shock confession about her friendship with bandmate Jesy Nelson.

The former best friends are no longer on speaking terms, after Jesy left the girlband in 2020.

Little Mix announced their decision to take a break from performing in 2022 to pursue solo projects, just one year after Jesy quit the band in December 2020.

The 32-year-old has since publicly fallen out with her former bandmates and launched her own solo career.

Speaking with Allison Hammond on her BBC show, Big Weekend, Perrie confessed she “grieved” the friendship she once had with Jesy.

She said: “We talk about it a lot, but I think in the moment we did everything we could, so some things just happen.”

When asked if she still speaks to Jesy, Perrie confessed: “We don’t speak any more, no. We haven’t spoke since she left.”

Discussing the pain she felt after the friendship ended, Perrie said: “I wrote a song about it. Every time I listen to it, I cry.”

“I think losing a friend in that same dynamic or in that same world is just as bad, if not worse, than losing (a partner).”

Following her sudden departure from Little Mix in December 2020, Jesy is reportedly no longer in contact with Perrie, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall.