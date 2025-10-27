Little Mix send fans WILD with surprise reunion as their solo careers take off

Little Mix have sent fans wild as they reunited for a surprise reunion.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and pregnant Perrie were all smiles as they posed for the sweet reunion, at what appeared to be backstage for one of Jade’s performances.

Leigh-Anne posted a number of pictures, including those of her own performances and fellow Little Mix star Jade’s, to her grid with the caption: “Busy 🐝 ❤️‍🔥💚”

The surprise reunion sent fans wild as they claimed their “hearts were full again” by the snap with the trio.

One wrote: “Your photo with Perrie and Jade, awww my Little Mix heart,” as a second posted: “I’m on the train trying not to cry at the Little Mix reunion photo..…. OMG.”

A third commented: “LITTLE MIX REUNION PIC.”

“Little Mix reunited again and my heart is full again,” a fourth said.

The sweet picture comes just one month after Jade vowed there will be a Little Mix reunion, even if it’s “the last thing she does.”

After the group took a break in 2022, Jade, who first gained notoriety on The X Factor in 2011 with Perrie, Jesy Nelson, and Leigh-Anne, has now started a solo career.

Despite this, Jade has promised fans there will be a reunion in the future.

Speaking to Capital Buzz, the Angel of My Dreams singer declared: “There will be a Little Mix reunion if it’s the last thing I do. You know it doesn’t matter how long that takes.”

In May, Jade referenced their possible reunion when she changed the lyrics to one of their songs.

Jade confirmed that the band is simply on “hiatus” as she sang the iconic lyric, “I bet they gonna break up,” while belting out Little Mix’s 2018 song, Wasabi.

“It’s a hiatus!” she exclaimed.

During the show, Jade sang a medley of songs from the girl group, including Shout Out To My Ex, Sweet Melody, Woman Like Me and Touch.

She gushed to the crowd that she was “grateful” for the band, and admitted she “wouldn’t be here” without them.

The Angel Of My Dreams singer said: “Guys do you remember I was in a girl band, oh gosh you’re still going, I just want to say I love the Little Mix girls with all my heart.”

“I’m so so grateful to the girls. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here today on my own. So shout out Little Mix!”