Little Mix announce global livestream of their final concert before hiatus

Little Mix have announced a global livestream on 14th May 2022, for the final show of their huge Confetti Tour.

Late last year, the popular girl group announced they would be taking a break from the band to focus on solo projects, and this show will be the final chance to see the band perform before their hiatus.

The concert will be broadcast live from London’s O2 Arena and will be the full show from their sold out Confetti Tour.

Leigh-Anne Pinnock said: “The Confetti Tour has been a dream and we’ve been having the best time performing for everyone. After so long away from touring it has truly been a magical experience to be back together doing what we love.”

Jade Thirlwall added: “We wanted to live stream the last show of the tour so that all of our fans around the world have a chance to watch live and be a part of the show with us. It’s so important to us that everyone can share this moment.”

Perrie Edwards said: “This will be our last show for a while, so it’s going to be super emotional. Will there be tears? Yes! I’m not even sure how we’re gonna get through the show. We love all our fans and are so thankful for their support over the last 11 years. This show is for you.”

Produced by Driift, in partnership with Gold Dust Films, this event will be livestreamed globally and in real time from London at 8pm BST / 9pm CEST / 3pm EDT on Saturday, May 14.

Tickets grant access to the livestream, and also to unlimited, on-demand, replays which will be available for 48-hours only after the live show has ended.

Livestream tickets are on sale now for €15.50 here.