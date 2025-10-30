Lily Allen announces first tour in seven years after releasing new album detailing David Harbour split

Lily Allen has announced her first tour in seven years, to celebrate the release of her new album.

Last week, the hit singer-songwriter launched her latest album West End Girl, her first record release since 2018.

The album has been a smash hit with critics and audiences alike, and has also garnered speculation about Lily’s split from her husband, Stranger Things actor David Harbour.

The album appears to follow the breakdown of the pair’s marriage, leading up to confirmation of their split earlier this year.

Lily’s latest album alleges that David had an affair with a woman named ‘Madeline’, and that he also wanted his marriage to Lily to be an open relationship.

Almost one week on from the release of West End Girl, Lily has now confirmed that she will be going back on tour in the UK in 2026.

The 40-year-old recently took to social media to share her official poster for her West End Girl Tour.

Lily will kick off her tour on March 2 of next year at Glasgow’s Royal Concert Hall. The BRIT Award winner will then travel to multiple UK cities, including Liverpool, Birmingham, Sheffield, Newcastle, Manchester, Nottingham, Cambridge, Bristol and Cardiff.

Lily will wrap up her West End Girl Tour in London on March 20 and 21, with two scheduled performances at The London Palladium. It is not yet known if Lily will also tour West End Girl outside of the UK.

Many fans of Lily Allen have since been taking to Instagram to express their reactions to her announcement.

“Yessssss we’ve been WAITING,” one user exclaimed.

“Well, this is going to go off!” another praised.

“Should I make a really poor financial decision???” a third fan joked.

Tickets for Lily Allen’s tour will go on general sale on November 7 at 10am, with a pre-sale also available for fans on November 5 at 10am.