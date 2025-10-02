Liam Gallagher teases ‘big announcement’ amid Oasis 2026 and Slane Castle speculation

Liam Gallagher has teased that a “big announcement” is coming amid Oasis 2026 and Slane Castle speculation.

When Oasis reunited earlier this year for their massive Live 25 tour, which included two massive dates in Croke Park back in August, fans who missed the reunion demanded that the band go on tour again in 2026.

Liam has since teased fans that they will return “next year,” adding fuel to the fire on Wednesday morning by teasing a “big announcement.”

Big announcement coming soon keep your eyes peeled — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) October 1, 2025

Taking to his X account, Liam wrote: “Big announcement coming soon keep your eyes peeled.”

Fans quickly speculated in the comments, with one writing: “Given the last time you said this, the huge announcement was that you were the b****x (true), I DON’T BELIEVE YOU!!!!!”

“You’re splitting up again?!?” another wrote, as one commented: “I bet you’re GIGGLING seeing us all freaking out about this.”

Earlier this week, Liam sent fans wild at Oasis’ Wembley show, as he appeared to tease 2026 tour dates.

Before the band’s performance at Wembley Stadium ended with Champagne Supernova, Liam thanked the audience for bringing the band back and assured them that there was more to come.

He said: “I wanna thank you lot for keeping the faith and putting this band back on the f**king map. Champagne Supernova. See you next year!”

The sold-out crowd erupted in excitement upon hearing the news, giving others who were unable to get tickets hope of seeing the band.

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of their two momentous performances at Knebworth House in 1996, The Sun reported in August that Liam and Noel had been offered four massive dates there for the following year.

The rock band would surpass their old rival Robbie Williams’ record of performing at the renowned Hertfordshire venue three times if they accepted the offer.

Rumours have also circulated about a potential residency at Manchester City’s home stadium, the Etihad Stadium.

An insider told The Sun of the offers: “I could see all of this happening. There is so much on the table but it’s whether Noel and Liam want to do it.”

In August, it was revealed Oasis had been hotly tipped for a triumphant return to Slane Castle, following their sell-out gigs at Dublin’s Croke Park.

According to Ladbrokes, odds on the Gallagher brothers rocking Slane Castle next year have been slashed to 2/1.

After returning to Ireland for the first time since 2009, Irish fans are pleading that they don’t go away, with a possible return to Slane Castle on the cards.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes commented: “Punters can’t get over the return of Manchester’s prodigal sons. Dublin was bursting at the seams for the comeback shows but some might say Slane is the next Irish gig in 2026, but it’s all up in the sky at the minute.”

After announcing a few weeks ago that he’s hoping to hold a massive gig in 2026, the owner of Slane Castle, Alex Conyngham, has said that Oasis are “always welcome at Slane”.

Oasis have performed at Slane Castle twice before, first in July 1995 as an opening act for REM.

In 2009, they returned to the iconic venue as a headline act, supported by The Prodigy and Kasabian, and playing to a crowd of 80,000 people.