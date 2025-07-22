Liam Gallagher takes swipe at Coldplay after kiss cam goes viral: ‘Doesn’t matter to us who you’re mingling with’

Liam Gallagher has poked fun at the recent Coldplay “kiss scandal” which saw a loved-up moment between a couple turn into rumours of an alleged affair.

The moment, caught on the big screen at the Gillette Stadium near Boston, is understood to have exposed an alleged affair between tech CEO Andy and his HR manager, Kristin Cabot.

The pair initially scrambled to hide their faces when they were caught on camera at the Gillette Stadium near Boston.

At first, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin thought the camera had captured a sweet moment, saying, “Look at these two.”

However, their reaction left him confused, and he said, “Oh, what? Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

Now, following the viral moment, Liam Gallagher has assured Oasis fans that they “don’t need to worry” about being caught on camera.

Speaking to the crowd in Heaton Park, Manchester, the 52-year-old said: “Right then, do we have any love birds in the house?”

“Don’t worry we ain’t got any of that Coldplay snidey f***ing camera sh*t. Doesn’t matter to us who you’re mingling with – or tingly with, fingingly with, none of our f***ing business.”

After the clip went viral on social media, specifically TikTok, racking up millions of views, and Grace, who took the clip, spoke out on an episode of This Morning.

“I was hoping to see myself on the big screen and I love to capture moments so that’s why my phone was out in the first place,” Grace explained to Allison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

She added: “In the moment when I filmed it I didn’t think much of it but everyone was kind of chattering. But it wasn’t until after the concert that I was debriefing the moment with my friends and said, ‘let’s review the footage, let’s see if it really looks that bad’. And I think it does.’”

Dermott then asked the Coldplay fan: “Would you have posted it again looking back? Do you feel guilty at all?”

She admitted: “I definitely feel for Andy’s wife Megan, his family and everyone else who has been hurt in the process but as I said there was over 50,000 people and I’m not the only one that caught it on camera so if it wasn’t me who uploaded it, I’m sure someone else would’ve.”

“I never would have imagined that this would have happened, had I have known? Maybe I would’ve thought twice,” she said of the clip going viral.

Grace continued: “It definitely caught everyone’s attention, especially because Chris made the announcement kind of questioning their reaction but after that, I’m not sure if you’re too familiar with Coldplay but their concerts are magical so at least for me, I moved on pretty quick and enjoyed the rest of the night.”

The interview with Grace comes shortly after it was reported that Astronomer CEO Andy Byron had officially resigned from his post after the affair rumours that have been circulating online.