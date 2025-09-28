Liam Gallagher sends fans wild at Wembley show as he ‘CONFIRMS’ 2026 Oasis tour

Liam Gallagher sent fans wild over the weekend at Oasis’ Wembley show, as he appeared to tease 2026 tour dates.

They are currently on their much-anticipated comeback tour, which was announced in August 2024, 15 years after Oasis split in 2009, when Noel quit following a backstage fight with Liam at the Rock en Seine Festival in Paris.

Thankfully, the Gallagher brothers have since settled their differences, and their ongoing reunion tour has been a massive success.

Before the band’s performance at Wembley Stadium ended with Champagne Supernova, Liam thanked the audience for bringing the band back and assured them that there was more to come.

He said: “I wanna thank you lot for keeping the faith and putting this band back on the f**king map. Champagne Supernova. See you next year!”

The sold-out crowd erupted in excitement upon hearing the news, giving others who were unable to get tickets hope of seeing the band.

Elsewhere during the concert, the brothers paid tribute to Ricky Hatton, the boxing legend and former world champion who died earlier this month.

When they sang Live Forever, the Manchester athlete’s image was displayed on the large screens.

The band paid a similar homage to football player Diogo Jota, who lost his life in a devastating vehicle accident in Portugal earlier in the tour.

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of their two momentous performances at Knebworth House in 1996, The Sun reported in August that Liam and Noel had been offered four massive dates there for the following year.

The rock band would surpass their old rival Robbie Williams’ record of performing at the renowned Hertfordshire venue three times if they accepted the offer.

Rumours have also circulated about a potential residency at Manchester City’s home stadium, the Etihad Stadium.

An insider told The Sun of the offers: “I could see all of this happening. There is so much on the table but it’s whether Noel and Liam want to do it.”