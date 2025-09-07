Lewis Capaldi shares emotional message as he kicks off headline tour after two-year absence

Lewis Capaldi shared an emotional message as he kicked off his headline tour after a two-year absence.

The star had last performed at Glastonbury in 2023, before taking a break for his mental health, before returning to the stage just two years later for Glastonbury 2025.

The singer has been extremely open about his struggles with anxiety and Tourette syndrome – which caused him not to finish his set at the festival that year.

The 28-year-old acknowledged to concertgoers that it was “quite overwhelming” following a two-year hiatus, but he also said that it “genuinely means the world.”

He said: “I’m genuinely still humbled this is still a possibility for me.”

Taking to social media following his performance, he told fans it was thanks to them for “making it so special.”

Taking to his Instagram stories, he wrote: “First headline show since 2023, thank you for making it so special sheffield ❤️ being away for so long and getting back on stage to see this on the first night. thank you all so much x.”

In another post, he teased a new song as he celebrated being back on tour, writing: “First night back on tour and new song coming soon, life is good x”

Even though the celebrity hasn’t played in Ireland in a few years, he has nevertheless made a few trips to the country.

His recent visit included a stop off at Electric Picnic, among the 80,000 festival-goers.

The Scottish singer was seen in the VIP area of the popular festival in Stradbally, Co. Laois, sparking rumours of a surprise set.

Revellers speculated Lewis would take to the main stage alongside Sam Fender, who is a close pal of his, on Saturday night – but sadly that didn’t come to fruition.