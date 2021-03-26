Lewis Capaldi shares disappointing news with fans: ‘I hate the thought of letting anyone down’

Lewis Capaldi has postponed all his tour dates for this year until 2022, including concerts in Dublin and Cork.

The Scottish singer shared the news in a lengthy statement posted on Twitter, and told fans he’s been busy working on his second album.

The 24-year-old wrote: “Hello everyone, it’s Lewis Capaldi here. It’s been a while, hope you’re all staying safe!”

“Just want to start off this wee note by saying how class it is to see things looking more hopeful for the world after an absolutely horrible year.”

“I’ve been looking back at the madness of my life for the last little while and feeling really grateful to be able to call this music carry on a job for the past few years.”

— Lewis Capaldi (@LewisCapaldi) March 26, 2021

Lewis continued: “I’d be lying if I said I haven’t been terrified about making my next album since the moment I finished Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent.”

“I’ve been writing loads of tunes I’m really excited about and I can’t wait for you to hear them.”

“I really want to make sure whatever I put out next is the absolute best it can be, partly for my own sanity, cause I’m going to have to sing these songs every night for the next few years on tour, but ultimately for all of you who made the first album everything it was.”

“Despite having all this extra time to write, all the COVID restrictions have made it harder to go and record stuff I’ve been working on or even be around all the people I loved working with on the first album.”

“For that reason, it is with an extremely heavy heart that I’ve made the difficult decision to reschedule this year’s shows and put all my effort into making the best album I can for you.”

“All of the next dates confirmed so far are on the image with this post and I’m doing all I can to get the rest back in as soon as possible.”

He concluded his statement by writing: “I hate the thought of letting anyone down, especially after the year we’ve just had but I know that, more than anything, getting the album right has to be my number one priority at the moment. I hope you understand.”

“I’m really sorry I won’t be out there with you this year, but I’ll be back in 2022 with new music and a shit load of shows in as many places as I can possibly get to across the world.”

“Thanks again for all your love and support. Love ye! Lewis x.”

Lewis will now play Musgrave Park in Cork on June 24, 2022, before his gig at Dublin’s Malahide Castle on June 25, 2022.