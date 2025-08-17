Lewis Capaldi reveals he was ghosted by THIS A-list singer in first radio interview in two years

Lewis Capaldi has revealed he was ghosted by Justin Bieber in his first radio interview in two years.

The singer made a spectacular return to music earlier this summer, after he took a two-year hiatus to focus on his mental health.

In his first radio interview since, Lewis chatted to Chris Stark on Capital Breakfast, as he revealed he enjoyed a night out with pop sensation Justin Bieber, but the singer ghosted him.

“It was amazing, there was famous people, Charli xcx was there, Justin Bieber was there,” the singer said about the star-studded bash.

“Justin Bieber comes over and said ‘Hey man, what’s going on?’ And I said, ‘You don’t remember my name?’ And he said, ‘Of course I do, you’re Lewis Capaldi.’”

“Me and Bieber had this super night together, like really lovely evening together. We didn’t spend the night together, but we hung out and I’m like ‘me and the Biebs are gonna be best pals, this is huge.’”

Lewis continued: “And he’s like ‘man make sure I get your number tomorrow.’ And I was like ‘me and the Biebs, this is huge.’”

“I text him maybe the most sucking up his a*** text. I said, ‘Just wanted to jump on bro, last night was so special, great guy, so nice to hang out with you, such a dude.’”

“He likes it and doesn’t reply. So if you’re out there Bieber, wherever you are, text me back please. Bieber aired me.”

After two years away from the spotlight, Lewis announced a tour of the UK & Ireland later this year, following the release of his brand new single Survive, and his surprise return to Glastonbury.

The tour, kicking off in September 2025, includes dates in Sheffield, Aberdeen, Glasgow, London, Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham, Cardiff, and Dublin.

Lewis made a triumphant return to Glastonbury in July, two years after he struggled to finish his set on the very same stage.