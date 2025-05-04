Lewis Capaldi returns to the stage for first time in two years following hiatus

Lewis Capaldi returned to the stage for the first time in two years following a hiatus related to his struggles with anxiety.

The 28-year-old took to the stage for a charity gig in Edinburgh to raise money for suicide prevention over the weekend.

The star last performed at Glastonbury in 2023, before taking a break for his mental health.

In support of the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), a mental health organisation for whom he has previously raised money, the singer-songwriter performed six songs on Friday night at Edinburgh’s Assembly Rooms.

According to the BBC, during the performance, fans were advised to keep their phones in sealed pouches and refrain from filming any of the set.

Headliner Tom Walker claimed that Lewis had made the last-minute decision to make the appearance, and supporters were instructed to stay for a surprise performance alongside Tom and Nina Nesbitt.

The BBC reported that Walker said: “When Lewis confirmed he wanted to do it last minute, I was delighted.”

“We’ve bumped into each other a few times over the years backstage at fezzys (festivals) and events, and he’s a total legend. I know how much pressure this industry can put on artists at times, especially after a bit of a break.”

“So for him to be able to play a little secret gig in a safe space without all the phones, the noise, and the expectations was perfect. I’m buzzing to have been a part of it,” Tom continued.

In 2023, Lewis Capaldi announced he was taking a break from touring “for the foreseeable future”.

The Scottish singer, 26, took to Instagram to share the news with his fans – admitting it has been “the most difficult decision” of his life.

It comes after Lewis’ performance at Glastonbury which saw him struggle to complete his set due to his Tourette’s ticks.

In a statement, the Before You Go singer wrote: “Hello everyone. First of all, thank you to Glastonbury for having me, for singing along when I needed it and for all the amazing messages afterwards. It really does mean the world.”

“The fact that this probably won’t come as a surprise doesn’t make it any easier to write, but I’m very sorry to let you know I’m going to be taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.”

“I used to be able to enjoy every second of shows like this and I’d hoped 3 weeks away would sort me out. But the truth is I’m still learning to adjust to the impact of my Tourette’s and on Saturday it became obvious that I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order, so I can keep doing everything I love for a long time to come.”

Lewis continued: “I know I’m incredibly fortunate to be able to take some time out when others can’t and I’d like to thank my amazing family, friends, team, medical professionals and all of you who’ve been so supportive every step of the way through good times and even more so during the past year when I’ve needed it more than ever.”

“I’m so incredibly sorry to everyone who had planned to come to a show before the end of the year but I need to feel well to perform at the standard you all deserve. Playing for you every night is all I’ve ever dreamed of so this has been the most difficult decision of my life.”

“I’ll be back as soon as I possibly can. All my love, always, Lewis x”

