Kodaline announce farewell tour dates for 2026

Kodaline have announced they will play two major dates for their farewell tour in 2026.

Comprising Steve Garrigan, Vincent May, Mark Prendergast, and Jason Boland, the band announced last week that they would be splitting up after recording their final album.

As part of their final farewell to fans, the group will play two dates, Virgin Media Park, Cork, on Friday, 19th June, and Malahide Castle, Dublin, on Saturday, 20th June 2026.

Last week, the band shocked fans when they announced they would be splitting up, after over a decade together.

Posting to social media, the group announced the sad news, writing: “After over a decade, it’s time to say goodbye. With all our love. VSMJ”

In the clip, the group members’ voices can be heard as they addressed their fans, saying: “Hey everyone, after over a decade together, we’ve made the difficult decision to say goodbye to Kodaline.”

“We know this might come as a surprise, and it’s definitely bittersweet for us too. What we’ve shared with you has changed our lives forever. From busking on the streets of Dublin to playing shows across the world, it really has been the stuff that dreams are made of,” they continued.

“We wanted to end on a high, so before we say goodbye, we’re heading into the studio one last time to record our fifth and final album as Kodaline. We are and always will be forever grateful for your love and support. It’s been a journey that we’ll never forget, and we hope the music stays with you long after we’re gone.”

The group originally went by 21 Demands before adopting the name Kodaline in 2012.