Joel Corry to DJ at exclusive gig in Cork

International DJ Joel Corry has partnered up with Orchard Thieves for an exclusive gig in Cork’s Voodoo Rooms on Thursday, June 1st, for one night only.

This is a highly anticipated gig, with Joel fresh from releasing his hit new song ‘Do U Want Me Baby?’ with Billen Ted & Elphi.

This will be his second show in Cork, having sold out Cyprus Avenue in 2019.

There are a very limited number of tickets up for grabs right now, so get them before they sell out.

Tickets are priced at just €10pp, and can be purchased here. You must be 20+ to attend, and ID will be required for entry.

With 5x platinum UK records, 5x BRIT nominations and over a decade of club shows all over the world under his belt, Joel Corry is one of the most revered names in contemporary dance music.

He made his breakthrough with 2019’s UK Top 10 single, ‘Sorry’, which also broke the all-time 24-hour Shazam record in the UK with over 41,000 recorded tags, paving the way for collaborations with the likes of David Guetta, Jax Jones, Charli XCX, Tom Grennan and Mabel, as well as a further four Top 10 records – including 2020’s anthemic UK #1 single and global smash, ‘Head & Heart’ ft.MNEK.

Over the last three years, Joel also played sold-out headline tours in the UK, US and Australia,performed at both the MTV EMAs and The Pride Of Britain Awards and secured coveted DJ residences in both Las Vegas and New York, as well as holding down two consecutive flagship weekly residencies at Ibiza Rocks.