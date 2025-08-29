Jessie J forced to cancel tour dates amid cancer battle

Jessie J has been forced to postpone her upcoming tour, amid her battle with breast cancer.

Back in June, the British singer announced that she had been diagnosed with early breast cancer, and that she would be undergoing treatment.

In a video posted on Instagram today, Jessie told fans: “Unfortunately, I have to have a second surgery. Nothing too serious, but it has to be done before the end of the year, and unfortunately, that falls right in the middle of a tour that I had booked.”

The 37-year-old was due to tour Europe and the UK in October and perform shows in the US in November.

The European and UK dates have been postponed until April 2026, but as of now her US tour has been cancelled.

“So that is what it is, and I’m sorry,” she continued.

“I feel frustrated and sad, but also, it is what it is, and I need to be better. I need to be healed, and I know this is the right decision to make. So I’m postponing the tour ’til next year.”

The songstress, who underwent her first breast cancer surgery in June, added: “Please bear with us for the US tour.”

“It’s something that I want to do, but when the time is right. So it might be a little later in the year. It might be a little earlier. I don’t know yet.

“You guys know how much I want to do all of it, but I just can’t. And I have to be realistic.”