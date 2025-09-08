Jack Osbourne and his children pay tribute to rock legend father Ozzy Osbourne at MTV VMAs

Jack Osbourne honoured his late father at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, making a touching appearance with his four children.

The tribute was one of the night’s most emotional moments, combining heartfelt memories with powerful live performances.

The segment began with a video montage celebrating Ozzy’s iconic career and personal life, reminding fans of his lasting impact on the music industry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV (@mtv)

In a recorded message, the 38-year-old reflected on his father’s enduring legacy, saying: “I know for sure it would make him incredibly happy to see these great musicians carry on his legacy and help inspire the next generation of rockers.”

He concluded: “We love you, Dad,” as Ozzy’s grandchildren added: “In the words of our papa, ‘Let’s go crazy!'”

The Osbourne family are no stranger to MTV, which hosted The Osbournes reality TV show, providing insight into the lives of Ozzy, Sharon, and their children, Jack and Kelly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jack Osbourne (@jackosbourne)

Before performing, the 28-year-old British singer Yungblud paid tribute to the rocker by kissing a cross necklace, a gift from Ozzy during his final concert in July 2025, a gesture that highlighted their close bond.

He then took to the stage, performing classics such as Crazy Train and Changes.

The tribute reached its peak when rock veterans Joe Perry and Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler joined Yungblud for a moving rendition of Mama, I’m Coming Home, concluding with a collective cheer: “Ozzy forever, man!”

Earlier this year, Yungblud performed Changes at Ozzy’s farewell show in Birmingham, with proceeds from the charity single supporting Acorns Children’s Hospice, Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and Cure Parkinson’s.

The VMAs tribute celebrated not only the late musician’s legendary music but also his enduring influence on artists across generations.

The Black Sabbath frontman passed away on July 22 at the age of 76, just weeks after performing his final concert, the Back to the Beginning show at Villa Park.