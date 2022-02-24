INDIE22 announces Day X Day line-up at official launch

INDIE22 was officially launched today at the Hard Rock Hotel, Dublin.

Following a two year hiatus, INDIE returns to Mitchelstown, Co. Cork on the Bank Holiday Weekend of July 29 to 31.

The popular Irish music festival revealed its Day X Day line-up, new artists, a fruitful €10,000 sponsorship of local football and hurling coaching in local primary schools and a new 2000 capacity outdoor Dance Arena.

Irish DJ Jenny Greene was announced as the main headliner for the new Dance Arena and she will be joined by Kellyanne Byrne, Tracy Clifford, Stevie G and Dec Pierce’s Block Rockin’ Beats over the weekend, as well as new additions like Declan McKenna and 49th & Main.

They join a fantastic bill for INDIE22 that already features headliners Rudimental Live, Bastille, Fatboy Slim and The Academic.

Irish acts The Scratch, Lyra, Pa Sheehy, Le Boom, Erica Cody, Wild Youth and more have also been confirmed for the festival, while international acts such as Becky Hill and Iceland’s Dadi Freyr will make their INDIE debuts.

Thursday’s launch also saw INDIE22 organisers reveal a partnership with Mitchelstown and Ballygiblin GAA that will help coach hundreds of local boys and girls over a four-year period that is already showing signs of success.

A spokesperson for Mitchelstown and Ballygiblin Juvenile GAA said: “Over the past 12 months Mitchelstown Ballygiblin Juvenile GAA have been coaching in the local primary schools each week bringing a meaningful program of GAA specific training to approximately 500 boys and girls in the locality.”

“The focus of the program is on improved general movement and the introduction of the basic skills of our national games. Our mission is to give every child in the locality the opportunity to participate in GAA lead activities and I would like to say we have been extremely successful in this regard.”

“The kids, teachers, parents, and the community as a whole have been massively supportive of this program, and it could not have been done without the generous contributions of our sponsors Indiependence Music Festival.”

INDIE Director, Kieran Walsh, said the festival was delighted to feed back into the local community: “INDIE has given to local charities every year since it began. The festival is owned by local people, run by local people, all five directors played with local clubs in Mitchlestown – everything is local based.”

“When we heard the GAA in Mitchlestown was looking for coaches we decided we wanted to help contribute alongside other local businesses to the local training fund. As it happens, around this time, Mitchlestown native Mark Keane moved home from Australia and it all fell into place.”

“Mark played for Collingwood for three years and is currently on the Cork Senior Hurling panel. Mark now coaches in the local schools a few hours a day, five days a week.”

INDIE22 also announced that Day Tickets for the festival will go on sale from Saturday, March 5 at 10am from Ticketmaster.